Second attack in two days on blue light services in Lenadoon

TUESDAY evening saw a further night of anti-social behaviour in the Suffolk Road area as a second attack in two days took place by a group of youths against blue light services.

The PSNI and Fire Service attended a report of a bin on fire in the Woodbourne Crescent area after 5pm. At the scene, police officers had stones thrown at them which resulted in the back window of their vehicle getting smashed.

This is the second attack to take place over two nights in the Lenadoon area as Monday evening saw a firefighter injured and an appliance damaged as a group of youths threw stones while the fire service were responding to an incident.

Inspector Matson from the PSNI said the attack has resulted in the vehicle now being off the road while it gets repaired.

"This attack occurred as our officers were working to keep people safe. It's fortunate they weren’t injured as a result of this criminal act,” he said.

"The actions of those involved means this vehicle is now, unfortunately, off the road to be repaired, which could impact our service delivery.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed this senseless attack to contact us with information."

The Fire Service attended the scene of a bin on fire in the Woodbourne area

Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson condemned the attack and called on those responsible to stop.

“When police attended what appears to be a deliberately set fire, one of their cars was stoned, similar to the fire appliance the previous night. It is obvious that there is a pattern of behaviour within a certain group in that area attracting in blue light services so that they can have what they see as their recreational fun with them.

“In damaging a fire appliance and a police vehicle they’re removing a response, which could potentially put lives at risk, like the previous night.

“I condemn the attack. It was futile and pointless. It doesn’t represent how our community view the blue light services. I call on them to stop it, to grow up and to find something more positive to do with their time and their energy.

“Sinn Féin have arranged a meeting on Friday morning with the Fire Service and police to look at what we can do.”