REV KAREN: Seek ways to reach beyond your boundaries

LAST week I mentioned that in the lead up to Easter we will focus on those who encountered Jesus. I want to turn our attention to John, Chapter 4.



Jesus is tired from his journey, and takes time to recoup and get some water. He notices a woman coming to the well. A number of things are interesting to note regarding this encounter. Firstly, we are told the time is noon. This is important as normally the women would go and get water early in the morning, simply to avoid the heat.

So often we are quick to judge others. We are very good at giving our opinion with regards to how others live.

Secondly, we are not told her name, but we are told that she is a Samaritan. Jews and Samaritans did not mix at that time – they were enemies.



Thirdly, Jesus asked the woman to get him a drink of water. Using her jar would have made him ceremonially unclean. This text shows us that Jesus crossed all barriers:



Barrier of gender

Barrier of race.

Barrier of religion. And so on.



There is much to learn from this ancient encounter. Jesus knew about her past. She had been previously married five times, and was currently with someone else. Maybe she avoided the other women who travelled for water early in the morning as she was ashamed of her past relationships.



I love that when the other disciples returned they “were shocked and could not believe that Jesus was talking with that kind of woman” (v27). Note: that kind of woman. The Gospel, the good news for today, is for ‘that kind of woman.’



Jesus extends His love and grace to those society rejects.



The life and ministry of Jesus always extended to the unknown, excluded and unforgotten. May we seek ways to reach beyond our boundaries.



May we seek ways to include and extend God’s love and grace to our neighbour – whatever community they are from or whatever their story. Let’s remember: there’s room at the table for all of us.