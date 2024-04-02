'Seismic change is happening across the entire island': Murphy

STORMONT'S Finance Minister has said that "seismic change" is taking place across Ireland, and called on the Irish government to establish a Citizen's Assembly to plan for Irish unity.

Speaking at the Easter commemoration in Milltown Cemetery in Belfast, Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy said in the North Michelle O’Neill is determined to "deliver for workers, families and communities".

“In the south, Sinn Féin stands ready to lead a government of change that transforms our health service, builds homes, and puts Irish reunification at the heart of its agenda."

He said we are in a decade of opportunity.

"Referenda on Irish unity can take place before the end of this decade, and the time to prepare is now," he told those gathered.

“The Irish Government should immediately establish a Citizens’ Assembly to plan for Irish unity; one where everyone is welcome, everyone is included, and one where people can openly share their ideas, their hopes, and their ambitions.

“For the past six months, Irish people have watched on in horror at the unfolding genocide in Gaza. Sinn Féin has stood unequivocally with the people of Palestine. And we will continue to do so.

“Whether at home or abroad, we will use every political and diplomatic opportunity to raise the plight of the Palestinian people and to call for an immediate ceasefire.

“Sinn Féin’s long history of solidarity and support for the cause of freedom and self-determination for the Palestinians will always endure.

“This Easter, as we remember all those who have struggled for Irish freedom, we recommit ourselves to achieving a sovereign, independent, all-Ireland republic based on equality and social justice.

“A stronger and fairer Ireland. An Ireland that delivers for all.”