Boxing: Conlan defeats Khan to set up European title tilt

MICHAEL Conlan returned to the ring from a 15-round hiatus with a points victory over Asad Asif Khan on Friday in Brighton, which has confirmed him as challenger to European featherweight champion Cristobal Lorente next.

The 33-year-old Belfast man was coming off back-to-back defeats including a second reverse in a world title tilt, so it felt more like starting again rather than a fresh start.

Understandably, it wasn't a vintage display given the circumstances, but Conlan was a 78-74 winner on referee Bob Williams' scorecard after the eight rounds to improve to 19-3.

The time out of the ring left the West Belfast man a little rusty and he took more shots than he would have liked, but under new coach Grant Smith, Conlan was seeking to implement what had been worked upon in the Steel City Gym.

"Relieved, very relieved," was his honest appraisal.

"Performance-wise, for the first one back, it's okay. I'll be honest: I've said in all my interviews, that when I started back sparring, I felt like I forgot how to box and it's still not fully back yet, but it's coming.

"Even that was a little bit better than what it's been, so I'm happy. He was a tricky opponent, he knew how to survive. He had a hard head, hurt my left hand, left knuckle. There was plenty to take from it, but it was nowhere near my best performance, but just getting back to business, I'm happy enough."

Euro status 🔜 🇪🇺



India's Khan was not just in Brighton to play second fiddle and sounded an early warning with an early looping right landing on Conlan who opened as a southpaw but swiftly reverted to the orthodox stance.

Khan was game and popped out the jab, but was stung by a body shot late in the first as Conlan seemed to find his feet and more importantly, his timing.

Although the Indian remained full of intent, the constant switching from Conlan was taking the play away and he was caught with a well-timed shot late in the second round that staggered him.

This was about Conlan rediscovering his groove and ironing out the flaws that had been his downfall in the past, so Khan's ambitious approach was the perfect test, yet defensively there were still gaps that were there to exploit.

But his attacking intent left gaps of their own and Conlan was able to punish, crouching and thudding home a left as that shot looked to carry enough weight to make Khan think twice.

It remained competitive in the fourth with both landing simultaneously with power shots, yet Conlan's ability to take a half step back and the counter was apparent, the left hand again seeming to be the greater threat in terms of making a dent.

Unperturbed, Khan remained ambitious and he was having his success as he got through with loopinig rights as Conlan left himself exposed at times - an area he will know that requires work.

Although there were moments for Khan, there were more of them for Conlan who was always that step ahead and was banking the rounds despite being made to work for them.

The final round saw Khan coming out with nothing to lose and seeking to set a high pace, throwing what he had in the hope one big shot would turn it his way, thudding home a right hand as Conlan swung wildly off-target that gave him major confidence.

However, the Belfast man was aware there was no sense in taking any unnecessary risks late on and saw the victory out, improving to 19-3, earning a shot at European honours in the process.

"I've watched the EBU champion (Lorente, who joined him in the ring after) and I think he's made for me, stylistically," an emotional Conlan offered back in his dressing room, wearing the scars of battle.

"He's going to be fit, and he's going to be on me, and it's going to be like Rocky vs Drago. That's the mindset that I'm going into this fight with.

"I've got to give it everything and I'll be EBU champion very soon, but first and foremost, I'll take some time off, spend some time with my family.

"I have to go to New York, do some business with my own fighters, then straight back into training. June or July, I think it (European title fight) was going to be, but obviously, with this eye and my hand, a 12-round fight, European title, then who knows, we could do Josh Warrington in (Madison Square) Garden in December.

"I see Eddie Hearn shouting for it. Pay me the money and I'll come to New York in December, and I'll sell that place out for you."