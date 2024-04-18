Series of events to mark century since birth of poet Pádraic Fiacc

THE work of one of Ireland's most famous poets is to be celebrated with a series of events marking the centenary of his birth.

Pádraic Fiacc was born in in Elizabeth Street in the Lower Falls on April 15, 1924. He moved to the USA with his family at the age of five and grew up in New York’s then-infamous Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood before eventually settling again in Glengormley in 1956.

Fiacc is best known for his hard edge work, writing poems on the Troubles, whose unflinching verse on the brutality of the conflict stood in stark contrast to the work of his more acclaimed peers.

Now, more than five years after his passing, Fiacc’s legacy will be remembered and brought to new audiences with the Fiacc 100 programme of events, which will include the release of a new volume of his previously unpublished poems.

At Belfast City Hall on Monday, the programme kicked-off as Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy hosted a reception with friends, family and invited guests in attendance. He also unveiled a picture of Pádraic Fiacc in the building on the day which marked a century since his birth.

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy installed a picture of Pádraic Fiacc in City Hall on Monday.

Padraic’s executor Michael McKernon and PHD student Fiona Gault both talked about

the poet's work and life. They and many others are invested in ensuring his legacy is recognised and celebrated, including the launch of a book featuring some of Fiacc's unpublished poems.

Michael is hoping FIACC 100 will be the start of achieving the recognition for Pádraic Fiacc that he deserves.

"Pádraic's poetry has been an integral part of our cultural fabric, reflecting

the struggles and triumphs of our city," he said.

Despite his significant contributions to literature and society, there is currently no visible recognition for him in his native city.

"To remedy this the Lord Mayor installed a framed picture of the poet in his parlour," added Michael. "He also signed a petition to remedy this situation of neglect.

"Pádraic Fiacc was not just a poet; he was a voice for those who couldn't speak up during some of our most challenging times. His works have been studied worldwide and have influenced countless other writers.

"Yet, despite this global recognition, we lack a local tribute to honour this remarkable man.

"We propose that the city of Belfast erects a monument or street art acknowledging Pádraic's contributions to literature and society at large. This would not only provide deserved recognition but also inspire future generations of poets from our beloved city.

"It's time we celebrate one of our own – let us honour Poet Pádraic Fiacc with visible recognition in his native Belfast."

'Tear The Dead Back Alive' – the Unpublished Poems of Pádraic Fiacc, edited by Michael McKernon and Fiona Gault ,will be launched on Thursday (April 18) at 6.30pm at Belfast Castle.