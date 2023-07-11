Resident hits out at Eleventh Night beacon next to children's play park

A NORTH Belfast resident has hit out at an Eleventh Night bonfire which has been situated next to a children's playpark.

The Serpentine Road woman contacted the North Belfast News regarding the siting of the bonfire in the grounds of White City Community Centre.

The beacon – which is encouraged by Belfast City Council instead of the larger pyres which are mainly made up of pallets – is situated just yards from a children's playpark.

"As a local resident of the Serpentine Road, this makeshift and soon-to-be bonfire is at a children's park," she told us.

"This provokes sectarianism and not to mention the safety of homes in the local area if things get out of hand fuelled with drink.

"Parks are meant to be an area for children's play, not to demonstrate what side of the community you are from. This is a disgrace and needs to be stopped.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “Belfast City Council has worked hard alongside elected members and community representatives to engage with communities on the issue of bonfires, and to encourage the use of beacons.

“Elected members have approved the provision of beacons to 11 community/voluntary groups during summer 2023 including at this location.

“Council will continue to work with elected members and key stakeholders including statutory partners and the community, to address how bonfires are managed and to minimise any potential negative impact on local residents.”