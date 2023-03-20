Stormont on the horizon? Sinn Féin's seven Belfast MLAs handed portfolios by O'Neill

SEVEN Belfast MLAs have been selected as part of Michelle O’Neill’s Sinn Féin Assembly Team



Danny Baker, Órlaithí Flynn, Aisling Reilly and Pat Sheehan from West, Gerry Kelly and Carál Ní Chuilín representing North and Deirdre Hargey of South Belfast are to be party spokespersons as anticipation mounts that the Assembly could be back in time for the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.



Pat Sheehan said that he was 'proud' to have been appointed by First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill to continue his role as Education spokesperson for Sinn Féin.



Mr Sheehan spoke about how he was looking forward to working with schools and young people within the education sector, saying it is time to get back to work.



“We have a strong Sinn Féin Assembly team ready to work and deliver for you. We need to get the Assembly and Executive back up and running to create more jobs, more businesses and take advantage of the Protocol deal and the flourishing all-Ireland economy.



“The onus now is very much on the DUP to join with everyone else in making politics work.”



West Belfast MLA Danny Baker, spoke of his delight at being appointed as spokesperson for both Children and Young People and also the Voluntary and Community sectors.



“I look forward to working in partnership with our young people and our amazing volunteer and community sector," he said.



“We have a strong Sinn Féin Assembly team, ready to deliver and support workers and families in all communities.”



West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn was appointed spokesperson for the Mental Health sector, alongside Aisling Reilly who was also named as spokesperson for both Sports, Art and Culture, as well as Justice.



Ms Flynn said: “I have met with so many wonderful groups and organisations dedicated to their work. I’ve worked with many people and families who care passionately about this issue and I am humbled to continue.”



Both North Belfast MLAs Gerry Kelly and Carál Ní Chuilín expressed their delight to be appointed as spokesman and spokeswoman for Policing and Welfare Rights respectively.

Meanwhile in South Belfast, Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey was named as spokesperson for Communities saying that she is “looking forward to working with other parties, groups and organisations throughout the North".