Seven-year-old dies in Springhill crash

TRAGEDY: A community garden in Springhill. Local residents have been left reeling by death, says Cllr Corr.

The seven-year-old knocked down and killed in Springhill on Saturday evening was Kaitlin McCoubrey-Fullerton.

Police say one person was arrested and have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Sinn Féin Councillor Steven Corr extended his condolences to the victim's family.

“The community of the Upper Springfield is devastated following this tragic road traffic accident," he said.

"Our local community is shocked and saddened following the loss of this very young life.

“It has left many local people reeling and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at this time."