SF proposals would drive down cost of school uniforms for families

WEST Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan has re-submitted proposals to the School Uniforms Bill, which he says will drive down costs for families.

The Sinn Féin Education spokesperson said: "Working with others, Sinn Féin will again bring forward a package of proposals previously opposed by the DUP. These improvements would make a real difference for families struggling with the cost of school uniforms.

"We are focused on bringing the cost of uniforms down across Ireland and yesterday our TDs announced that they are also bringing forward proposals to reduce uniform costs in the south.

“These proposals would limit the number of branded items schools can require, allow parents to use generic alternatives, support the right of girls to wear trousers, and ensure that children with additional needs are comfortable and supported. They would also support the establishment of uniform banks and swap schemes.

“It is crucial these amendments are accepted, debated and agreed in the Assembly to ensure uniforms are affordable for families, and fair to children."