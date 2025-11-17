A PROGRAMME designed to empower young women living on the interface of Ardoyne and the Shankill has been honoured at the all-Ireland Pride of Place community awards in Limerick.

Created by R-CITY in 2023, the SHE (Supporting Her Empowerment) programme launched in 2023 in response to a need identified by female members of R City to create a space specifically for young women to explore feminism, empowerment, and what it means to be a woman in society today.

They took first place in the Community Youth Initiative category. Judges paid tribute to impact the programme was having.

“R City has developed powerful programmes and SHE has proved to be so successful that there is now an ambition to involve young males in similar programmes.

“One of the primary objectives is to provide young women with the confidence to become leaders and inspire others.

“Based on the quality and ability of those who presented to the judges they have succeeded admirably in that regard”

Another Belfast-based group honoured on the night was Autism charity Sólás, which came runner-up in the Inclusive Communities category to Derry’s Waterside Shared Village.

Judges described Sólás as a “dynamic organisation continually evolving to meet its objectives, with programmes specifically tailored to the changing needs of its service users In conclusion.

“We found SOLAS to be a passionate, inspirational, and proactive charity firmly rooted in its community.”