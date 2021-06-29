WATCH: You'll be spoilt for choice at Slice Pizza at Moneen Garage

WHEN you think of ordering a takeaway, chances are you immediately reach for a pizza menu. One local pizzeria has been growing from strength to strength and has become a firm favourite for pizzas, kebabs and everything in between.

Since opening last August, Slice Pizza at the Moneen Garage has quickly become a hit as people rush to try their ever popular menu.



For those who like a bit of a variety, Slice have recently added a combo box to their menu allowing you to try some of their most popular items including a pizza, chips, chicken goujons, chicken wings, kebab meat, dips and a drink for only £22.50!

If you have a sweet tooth then you will be definitely satisfied with a slice of their homemade cheesecake. With flavours including Mint Aero, Kinder Bueno and Raspberry Ruffle there is definitely something for everyone.

Slice also cater for parties and their £60 Ultimate Pizza Party package is not to be missed. With six 12 inch pizzas, three chips, two portions of chicken goujons, dips and two bottles of drink, there will certainly be enough to go around.

However, if you are not a pizza fan, Slice have a wide range of burgers and baguettes to tantalise your taste buds.

Be sure to check out their facebook page for more offers and deals including their exclusive Euros deal.