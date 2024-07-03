WATCH: Singer-songwriter Brendan McCullough set for release of debut album

DEBUT ALBUM: Brendan McCullough has recorded new music which will be released this month

A WEST Belfast singer-songwriter is preparing for the release of his debut album.

Brendan McCullough from Suffolk was one of the founding members of popular Belfast band, The Long Stay. He began his solo career during lockdown writing his own material, with his debut album Journey to be released on July 19.

"I've enjoyed playing music for many years, performing both as a solo artist and as a member of the Belfast band The Long Stay," explained Brendan.

"Over the years I have worked with songwriting friends in a co-writing capacity but during the pandemic lockdown I put pen to paper and started writing and producing my own material.

"I've always been attracted to music that tells a good story with plenty of feeling and soul.

"I believe these are two things that a good story requires to become a great song as well as faith in your own ability to deliver and keep it interesting and entertaining."

Speaking about some of the songs on the album, Brendan continued: "A Moment In A Time is a melodic song that reflects on the struggle to come to terms with the loss of a loved one, recorded with the help of my songwriting cousins who live in Ontario, Canada.

"A Fragile Leaf tells the story of a homeless man, abandoned by society in an unforgiving and all too common existence many find themselves in across the world.

"Never on your own is a very personal song reflecting upon some of the issues that arise with the the debilitating condition that is dementia."

You can check out some of Brendan's music on his YouTube channel here.