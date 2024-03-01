Botanic Sinn Féin councillor steps down

SINN FÉIN Botanic Councillor John Gormley has announced he's stepping down after four years at City Hall and will be co-opted by colleague Conor McKay.

John said it had been an honour to represent all the people of Botanic DEA.

He said: "It has been an honour and privilege to represent the residents of Botanic as a Sinn Féin Councillor on Belfast City Council for the past four years.

“I have worked with and met many wonderful people, from long established families to newcomers to our great city, all who make it a truly diverse, resilient and fantastic community.

"I hope that my work as a representative has helped to make the area a better place to live, visit, work and do business in.

“Thank you for all the support you have given and the confidence and trust you have placed in me.”

On being selected to replace John Gormley, Conor McKay said he looked forward to continuing John's work.

“It is a real honour and privilege to be selected to represent the people of the Botanic area as a Sinn Féin Councillor on Belfast City Council.

“I want to pay tribute to John Gormley, a hardworking grassroots republican, as he steps down from the Council and I look forward to continuing on the hard work he has done for this community.

“As an incoming local representative, I am determined to work together to lead positive change for every single person in this area, and to deliver first-class council services for ratepayers.”