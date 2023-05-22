Housing Executive commit to addressing Springfield housing conditions

A FALLS councillor has welcomed a commitment from the Housing Executive to address the issues of damp in three streets in the Springfield area.

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan and party colleague Pat Sheehan MLA met with senior officials from the Housing Executive.

Residents living in the three streets in the Springfield Road area launched a campaign calling for better housing. The campaign calling for the redevelopment of Fort Street, Forest Street and Forfar Street was launched by residents Róisín Lynch and Seán Doherty from the Beechmount Residents' Collective.

The campaigners said the poor living conditions within their homes included black mould, dampness and an influx of slugs. The residents also stressed health concerns after speaking with neighbours, many of whom complain of suffering from either constant sickness, asthma, or COPD.

Sinn Féin Cllr Claire Canavan said: “There are residents in Fort, Forest and Forfar streets who are living in homes overrun by damp and mould. No one should be living like this in this day and age.

“Sinn Feéin has already had meetings with Environmental Health, a local housing agent and the Housing Executive to highlight these deplorable conditions.”

Councillor Canavan said the conditions within the homes are unacceptable.

“Pat Sheehan and I recently met again with senior officials from the Housing Executive to stress the urgency of dealing with this matter as there is a clear link between living in damp homes and ill-health particularly among the vulnerable, the elderly and children.

“The Housing Executive has agreed it will continue to address this issue and will quickly complete any outstanding work. They have also added these three streets to a scheme which includes repairs to roofs, external walls, windows and doors.

“Sinn Féin will continue to campaign with local residents until all the outstanding issues are addressed.”