Sinn Féin hold Day of Action for Irish unity in Belfast and Dublin

SINN Féin have held a Day of Action to promote the party’s campaign for a referendum on Irish unity.

Activists in all parts of Belfast and Dublin took to the streets with banners, posters and loudhailers at the weekend calling for support for Irish unity.

In West Belfast local MP Paul Maskey was joined for his predecessor Gerry Adams on the Falls Road at the old Andytown Barracks site. Gerry Adams also took the opportunity to show his solidarity for the campaign in support of Time for Truth and Justice and specifically John Pat Cunningham and his family.

Paul Maskey MP thanked all of those who took part in Belfast and Dublin in the Day of Action. He said: “We had a great response. The roads were busy but the drivers took the time to beep their horns in solidarity with the demand for a unity referendum and ‘A United Ireland is for everyone'.”

The new Bobby Sands mural

The new Bobby Sands Mural on the International Wall in Divis Street was also unveiled as part of the day's events.

Paul Maskey added: “Hardly a week passes without new polls or opinion pieces and articles in the mainstream media calling for Irish unity.

"In particular the demand for a Citizens Assembly to be established by the Irish government is now widely recognised as the way forward.

"Irish unity won’t happen because we want it or are wishing for it but only if we plan for it. People North and South must have a say in the shape of the new Ireland. It can’t be the old Ireland. It can’t be the North simply joining the South. It must a new Ireland – inclusive, open and democratic, in which all of our citizens are embraced as equals.”