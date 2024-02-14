Sinn Féin meet with Irish government to urge reconvening of North-South Council

NORTH/SOUTH: First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Stormont last week PressEye

SINN Féin leaders, President Mary Lou McDonald TD and First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA, have met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin to discuss getting the North-South Ministerial Council back up and running.

Sinn Féin say getting the Council back up and running now that the new Executive has been formed is a priority in relation to key issues such as Ireland-wide infrastructure and the island economy.

Ms McDonald said: “I met with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin, along with Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill, this evening.

“We discussed recent political developments in the North, including the restoration of the Executive and the need for the newly restored institutions to deliver for all communities.

“We also discussed the importance of a cross-border approach to infrastructure investment by the government to assist in driving the all-Ireland economy.

“Now that the Assembly and Executive are restored we must also ensure that the North-South Ministerial Council is functioning again soon as a vital institution of the Good Friday Agreement."

Ms O’Neill said it's important for the Council to reconvene in order to focus on infrastructure projects such as the A5 road scheme and the building of Casement Park.

“This evening I met with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste in Dublin, along with Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald," she said. "I outlined my commitment to delivering for all communities as a First Minister for all, including resolving the public sector disputes and addressing key issues such as childcare, special educational needs supports to help workers and families.

“We outlined the need to take a cross-border approach to key infrastructure projects on the island. This must include delivering on the A5 major road scheme, Casement Park and Narrow Water Bridge.

“I also outlined the importance of the North-South Ministerial Council meeting without delay. By working together, we can deliver for all communities and unlock the potential of our economy and infrastructure.”