Sinn Féin's youngest councillor set to stand in Colin council elections

RUNNER: Sinn Féin's youngest councillor, Caomhín McCann, is set to stand in his first council elections in May

THE youngest Sinn Féin councillor in Ireland is set to stand in his first council elections after he was co-opted last year.

Councillor Caoimhín McCann is set to run in the upcoming elections for the Colin area and he said he hopes to continue “being on the ground delivering for people in the Colin area.”

At 22, Caoimhín was selected to replace Councillor Stephen Magennis, who had held his position as a Sinn Féin elected representative for more than a decade. However, Caoimhín’s political journey began much earlier, having already been appointed National Chairperson of Sinn Féin youth organisation, Ógra Shinn Féin, at 19 – a position he stills hold today.

Reflecting on the last year, Caoimhín said: “I have signed 500 passports, closed 150 housing cases, probably double that in maintenance, as well as being on the ground doing community clean-ups, getting Glenbawn resurfaced and showing that local leadership on the ground and being there for people when they need you.

“Our representatives here don’t want to point out problems, we want to be positive and find solutions and I think to the best of my abilities I have done that over the last year with the wider team.”

Caoimhín continues: “We have had £5.6 million of an investment into the Colin and we played a massive role in the opening of the new park on the Stewartstown Road. We were able to secure £15,000 in animation funding to get the BMX and the skate boarding guys out which the kids absolutely loved, which was top-class.

“We have been able to deliver a new park in Sally Gardens and a new gym in the same location. There are projects flying left, right and centre in every area of the Colin. There is the leisure centre in Twinbrook. We’re delivering these projects but we’re also on the ground as well.

“Obviously, with the Executive being down, that created more of a necessity for council to step up and try and deliver for people. Everyday leadership and everyday support, that’s been one of the highlights. Being a councillor is being so embedded within the community and being able not only to support the wider community but support people when they come to you when they are maybe more vulnerable as well and getting a result for people.”

Caoimhín said that experience of working with young people in Ógra helped him in his role as a Colin councillor.

“Being the chair of the Ógra ties in with what we do here with youth clubs, so I’ve had that experience with engaging with young people but also proving that leadership on a wider level.”

Caoimhín added that while “it’s good to have things delivered” there is “much more to be done".

“The big campaigns going forward will be finding a new home for both Fight Academy Ireland and St Michael’s Boxing Club. I will be working hard to improve road safety across Poleglass and working with the Housing Executive and Housing Associations to deliver new homes in the area.

“I will campaign to improve youth and outreach services alongside improving community mental health support. I will work also on delivering a new gym and upgraded playpark at Sally Gardens.

“I’m hoping that the work that I have done over the last year will stand up to the test of an election."