Sinn Féin to nominate Ryan Murphy for Belfast Mayor

NORTH Belfast councillor Ryan Murphy has been selected as Sinn Féin’s nominee for the next Mayor of Belfast.

Ryan (28) has represented the people of Oldpark DEA as a Sinn Féin Councillor since 2018.

A life-long resident of Ligoniel, he is passionate about youth facilities and the preservation of the environment through investment in the Belfast Hills.

Ryan has worked with community workers and activists to help regenerate the local area and during his time on council he has campaigned on housing, health, cleansing, investment in local facilities and business support.

He continues to campaign for facilities and lead change across Oldpark DEA, serving the people of the area in which he lives, loves, and raises his family.

It’s an honour and privilege to be selected as Sinn Féin’s nominee for the next Mayor of Belfast.



My commitment is to work for all, & to ensure that workers, families, businesses, and communities are supported.



Working together, we can build a better future for all our people. pic.twitter.com/9H14OaDNzp — Ryan Murphy (@CllrRyanMurphy) June 2, 2023

He has vowed to be a ‘Mayor for All’ and said he will work with others to continue transforming Belfast.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be selected as Sinn Féin’s nominee for the next Mayor of Belfast," he said.

“If elected I am determined to be a Mayor for All, and to work together to lead positive and progressive change for every single citizen and every community in our city.

“Belfast is a vibrant, multi-cultural and thriving city with huge potential. It is important that we showcase and celebrate that diversity on the world stage.

“And we must do everything possible to support workers and families through the cost-of-living and deliver first-class council services.

“As a young person, I am passionate about building a better, brighter future for the next generation and seizing the huge opportunities to continue transforming Belfast to create jobs and strengthen our local economy.

“If elected as your Mayor, my focus will be on working with everyone to make Belfast a flourishing 21st century city and unlocking our full potential.”

Ryan's nomination will go before the annual meeting of Belfast City Council on Monday evening (June 5).