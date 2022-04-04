ELECTION '22 – South Belfast: 'Everyone is feeling the economic pinch' – Sibanda

SIPHO Sibanda is hoping to be elected as MLA for South Belfast where she is standing with People Before Profit.

Ms Sibanda has long been an activist and campaigner, since she first came to Belfast in 2015 to escape political violence in her home country of Zimbabwe. If elected Ms Sibanda will become the first black woman elected to Stormont.

Standing for People Before Profit, Ms Sibanda has promised to speak up for people in South Belfast who are currently struggling in the ongoing cost of living crisis, which has forced many people to experience fuel poverty and food insecurity.

“I feel South Belfast is a very special part of Belfast, it does feel somewhat different from the rest of the city in terms of open mindedness, but people are still struggling with the same problems as everyone else in the city," she said. "I want to see South Belfast to be prosperous, liveable and welcoming and I believe it needs an MLA which will stand up for ordinary people who live here.”

Ms Sibanda continued: “When I saw the Period Poverty bill go through I was delighted as women’s Issues and issues around poverty are very close to my heart, and I believe that nobody should have to live in poverty. I believe everybody, no matter their background is feeling the pinch at the minute, and hearing people having to choose between heating their homes or eating is not something that should be happening in this day and age.”

Reflecting on her own history as an activist Ms Sibanda spoke of her role in the Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020.

PBP South Belfast candidate Sipho Sibanda speaking today at the Climate Action demo. Young people demand change and they are 100% right! Stormont needs to act accordingly and tackle big polluters! pic.twitter.com/V9u3vA5kXf — South Belfast PBP (@sbelfastpbp) March 25, 2022

“I was proud to take part in the Black Lives Matter protests and I want to use my voice to empower people who may feel left out of the political process, but I am not aiming to represent one group of people, and I want to stand for everyone, and make sure everyone is viewed on equal standing.”

Ms Sibanda stated: “When I first came here I was seeking asylum, and I saw many fellow people who were seeking asylum too become destitute, having to live off £5 per week in crowded homes which were not fit for habitation. I started working with Housing For All to address these issues and we took on these issues from a human rights perspective.”

With South Belfast having recently come under the ire of extremist groups such as Britain First, Ms Sibanda stated that a lot of intolerance came to the surface after the Brexit vote, but she believed that the focus on these negative groups outweighed the open and positive attitude that the vast majority of residents have in South Belfast.

Ms Sibanda said: “There are more good people out there than bad people, and if we all come together and fight against groups which use hate, because humans are not naturally hateful. We are born loving people and with hate, it is taught, and by working together we can overcome those who seek to divide us. In the past Irish people too sought refuge and sanctuary in other countries and were welcomed and it shows the best in people when we open our hearts and homes to people who are fleeing for their safety.”

Ms Sibanda added that if elected she would be a voice for the vast majority of people struggling in the current cost of living crisis and would do what it takes to see that life does not become unaffordable for the people who make South Belfast and elsewhere in the city their home.

To register to vote, visit here.