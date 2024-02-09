Snooker: West Club’s Lindsay wins Euro qualifier

Paul (front) with his supporters after his win

West Club’s Paul Lindsay won the recent NIBSA European Qualifier event held in the Coach Club in Hillsborough.

Paul was in fantastic form throughout the competition and came through a gruelling day’s play where he beat Current NI amateur champion and NI number one, Robbie McGuigan 3-2, Gordon Boomer 3-2, Connell Doherty 3-0 and in the quarters, he beat number seven seed Stephen Brady 4-0.

In the semis, he faced ex-pro and the winner of the last few ranking competitions, Patrick Wallace.

It was a tough battle with the game tied at 3-3, but Paul produced a fantastic 50 break under pressure and held his nerve to set up a final with Darren Dornan from Drumaness who beat Rab McCullough in the other semi-final 4-3.

The final was a tense affair with early frames shared, leaving the score at 2-2.

Paul came out in the next and produced a great 103 break - unlucky not to land on the last red for a total clearance - to edge 3-2 in front. Dornan had an 84 break to level the match at 3-3.

The next two frames were shared to leave the match at 4-4. The decider was a close game with Paul building a lead of 25 points after a period of safety and tactical play.

Paul showed great composure and made a match-winning break of 40 to claim his first ever ranking title and an all-expense trip in March for the European Championships in Bosnia.