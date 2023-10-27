Soccer: 125 years and legends of Crusaders charted in anniversary book

Johnny McMurray, who scored the winner in the 2022 Irish Cup final, is one of the 125 featured INPHO

AS part of the Crusaders FC’s 125th Anniversary celebrations, the club is getting ready to release a book that charts the history of the Seaview outfit.

Walking Down the Shore Road: 125 Stories about the Seaview Aces, takes a journey through the club’s history with those who helped shape it, from its formative years right through to the present day.

During the summer of 2023 the club’s programme team worked on creating a list of 125 individuals who have contributed in some way, either big or small, to the club’s journey, from legends to ‘cult heroes’ and others who despite not being at Seaview for a long period, still managed to make a significant contribution to the Crusaders cause.

These 125 stories of the club’s players, managers and others will help Crusaders fans reminisce not just about the club’s greatest achievements, but also take a look at many of the fascinating back stories of those who have pulled on the famous red and black shirt throughout the generations.

“There hasn’t been a publication about Crusaders and with this being the 125th Anniversary, we decided during the initial meetings to put a book together,” said Greg Braniff, who edited the book.

“It’s been quite easy to write for a lot of the writers as much of it has been done from memory, recalling favourite moments and players.

“Three or four of us did a fair chunk, but it hasn’t been a labour. It’s great to see it on paper now.

“We would probably have loved to do a detailed history, but time constraints worked against us. But over the 125 players, there isn’t much missing from the club’s history.

“We’ve covered the club legends, but also the unique stories like Bill Swarbrick and the Titanic, then players who may have only played for a month but scored in a cup final. Johnny McMurray only played for 18 months but scored the winner in a cup final.

“It’s been a team effort to put it together and we got a load of old pictures too, so we’re delighted how it turned out.”

The book is divided into sections so is extremely easy to navigate, telling the journey from the club’s origins to the present day.

Former goalkeeper Swarbrick missed out on the Titanic’s maiden voyage to New York after being injured during its journey from Belfast to Southampton, while the story of two players who signed in the 1950s after a rival club forgot to sign them.

Moving through the generations read about the club’s famous Dublin contingent from the 1990s as well as those who helped Stephen Baxter’s current side win three league titles in the 2010s.

As Crusaders Strikers celebrate their 30th Anniversary there is also a chapter dedicated to the players who have shaped the success of our women’s side.

Stretching to nearly 300 pages and containing many rare and unseen photos, Walking

Down the Shore Road will be a must read for any Crusaders supporter they celebrate the 125th Anniversary, but it will also appeal to many more.

“I think it would appeal to a lot of fans from different clubs,” Braniff added.

“You think back to Jackie Vernon, Mousey Brady and others. Some of the top players of Irish football throughout the generations played for the clues at some stage.

“We also have a section of the Strikers (women’s team) who are celebrating 30 years, so we included a chapter on them.

“We put the long list together and think we have covered everyone.

“Everybody has their favourites, but we are happy with the 125 we settled upon as we recognise some players from the years when we weren’t as successful.”

A special edition hard back version limited to just 125 copies which will be individually numbered and signed by six club legends including Roy McDonald, Colin Coates, Jordan Owens, Stephen Baxter, Sid Burrows and Julie Nelson and will be priced at £65

Pre-orders for the standard edition (£15) will be taken this Saturday from 1.30pm before the home game against Glentoran at the Thomas Palmer Suite (North Stand) Seaview – and online at www.crusadersfc.com from this weekend.

