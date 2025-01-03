Soccer: Belfast Celtic and Newington eye Irish Cup progress

FOR the teams that have to qualify through to Round Five of the Irish Cup, the dream scenario is a tie against one of the big guns, but should that fail to materialise, then the next best is a winnable game and that will be the outlook of Belfast Celtic this Saturday when they host Moyola Park (Glen Road Heights, 1.30pm).

Stephen McAlorum’s side grabbed one of the eight slots available to join the Premiership and Championship sides who enter the competition at this stage thanks to a 1-0 win away to Portstewart in November.

Shane McKernan grabbed the only goal of the game that day but it was far from plain sailing as they had to see out over a third of the game with 10 men after Coré Walsh picked up a second yellow.

On the same afternoon, Moyola also grabbed the only goal of the game as Patrick McLaughlin popped up five minutes into stoppage time for the Premier Intermediate side to break the hearts of St James’ Swifts.

They will be keen to show another West Belfast club the exit this weekend, but the hosts have the home advantage and this could be crucial in a game which may come down to fine margins.

“They play on a 4G pitch, so will be used to a nice surface,” McAlorum noted.

“The first week of January is very unlikely to see a nice surface up at our place, so that can even things out.”

The Belfast Celtic boss was delighted with how his team managed to get the result in the Fourth Round against another of the NIFL’s Premier Intermediate clubs in Portstewart.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, it wasn’t exactly backs to the wall that afternoon as they held firm and the manner of this win offers encouragement against Moyola.

“We had a couple of decent chances to go two up,” he reflected.

“There’s always going to be a period where they come into the game, but even though we had a man sent off in the second half and played over half an hour with 10 men, they didn’t create an awful lot apart from one chance. We were compact, but didn’t ever get cut open and were value for that win.”

Since that win, the Glen Road Heights side has not seen a lot of action with a league defeat to Dunloy followed by a McReynold’s Cup thrashing of Inspired Community a couple of weeks before Christmas as a planned game against Desertmartin in the league on December 21 was postponed.

“We dropped a couple of points but then we have had a few injuries and people away, which put pressure on the squad,” McArlorum offered.

“But then we have had a couple of boys who have come in and done really well.”

It is a huge opportunity for his team to push on again this weekend and earn themselves a place in the last 16 when the odds of meeting one of the top teams are much more favourable.

McAlorum knows all about the Irish Cup having won the competition as a player with Glentoran in 2013 and 2015, so does not underestimate the boost it can give to a club, no matter the level.

He is acutely aware that although this week presents an opportunity, it will require a big performance from his players to get through.

“If you don’t get drawn against one of the big teams like the Glens or Blues, then you are looking for a tie you can compete in and this is certainly one of them,” he agreed.

“They are a decent side and well-drilled. Kenny Shiels is their manager, someone I know well, and I know he will have them well-drilled and organised. They like to play a bit of football, so it will be a good game.

“We just have to bring our top-level game and if we don’t bring the real version of ourselves, then things become difficult. If we can apply ourselves well and take the game to them, then there is every possibility we can get into the next round.

“It’s at the end of the Christmas period when a lot of things are happening with people having plans, so it can be a problem if you haven’t looked after yourself. But if you have, prepare well and train well, then it gives us a fighting chance.”

Also in Fifth Round action this Saturday is Newington, who enter the competition with a trip to face fellow Championship side, Bangor (3pm).

The Swans went all the way to the quarter-finals of last season’s Irish Cup when they ran into back-to-back Premiership champions, Larne.

This season has not exactly gone to plan for the North Belfast club as they have struggled in the Championship, in contrast to Saturday’s hosts who are right on course for promotion into the top flight.

Their last visit to Clandeboye Park will not conjure many happy memories as back in a league fixture in August, the Seasiders claimed a 4-0 win to kickstart their campaign and last month, Bangor were 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture at Inver Park.

However, the Cup can be an opportunity to push league form to the side and Conor Crossan’s side will be hoping to do just that.