Soccer: Crumlin Star defeat Abbey Villa in Border Cup

NAFL Border Cup, Round Three

Crumlin Star 3-2 Abbey Villa

CRUMLIN Star advanced into the quarter-finals of the Border Cup as they scored the odd goal in five against Abbey Villa in an entertaining game at Cliftonville Playing Fields on Saturday.

Conor McLaughlin gave his side an early lead and Kevin Lynch restored the hosts' advantage early in the second period after Jake Wilson had brought the visitors level at the half.

An own goal from Villa captain Alan Strain midway through the second period seemed to kill this tie off although the Millisle outfit did grab a late consolation from a Christopher Murray penalty.

Five goals in a game that could have been much more it not have been for the brilliance of Villa goalkeeper James Darlington and some fine defending at the other end as both sides created plenty of openings, but it was Star who had enough to advance.

⚽ Conor McLaughlin

⚽ Kevin Lynch

⚽ Aidan McNeill



⭐Joe McNeill⭐



The hosts were quick to get on the front foot, prowling and pressing with the opening goal taking just six minutes to arrive as Pierce McConnell's fine cross from the right was nodded down by Kevin Lynch with Darlington getting down to tip it onto the post, but McLaughlin was on had to finish.

Lynch was again denied by Darlington despite appeals for offside from the visitors, while on 19 minutes, James Doyle's glancing header from a Stephen Smyth corner clipped the top of the crossbar.

Villa weren't exactly camped in their own half as they were getting on the front foot with Kyle Irwin on the left proving a threat with a couple of decent balls into the danger area, while Star goalkeeper Aidan McNeill was called into action to get down to Christopher Murray's well-struck effort.

The hosts seemed a little more likely, however, with Joe McNeill playing a good ball into Lynch whose first-time effort was saved out for a corner, while a vital touch from Alan Strain took the ball away from Doyle who looked certain to score.

Those chances had come and gone with Villa surviving falling further behind and on 31 minutes they used the left channel to great effect to level as Murray played a superb teasing ball low and Wilson was there at the back post to turn it home.

The McNeill brothers would combine at the other end as Joe clipped a good ball into Ciaran who found himself in space with a free header, but his effort lacked the power to trouble Darlington as the sides went in the break level at 1-1.

Like the first half, Crumlin Star were much quicker to settle after the interval and again they didn't have long to wait for the lead.

Darlington denied a shot from Stephen Smyth after a couple of minutes, but despite his best efforts, was beaten by Kevin Lynch on 49 minutes as a ball upfield broke off Smyth with Lynch following in on the left corner of the box to guide it beautifully with the Villa goalkeeper getting a hand to it, but the ball went in off the inside of the post.

This lead could have been cancelled out within just three minutes as Christopher Murray slipped in Alexander McIlmail who was one-on-one with McNeill, but his curled shot went just outside the post.

Alexander McIlmail curls his shot just wide of the post

The visitors would have another huge chance on 61 minutes as Jake Wilson's powerful shot stung the palms of McNeill with McIlmail gathering the rebound and looked certain to poke home, but Pierce McConnell managed to get his toe to the ball to divert out for a corner that was swung in and Joshua Barnes' shot whistled past the post.

Their failure to take one of these opportunities came back to bite on 65 minutes as Star won a corner that was swung into the danger area by Ciaran McNeill with Villa captain Strain luckless as it glanced off his head and into the corner of the net.

This seemed to take the sting out of Villa with Star looking more likely to add to their lead if anything, but Doyle missed the target with the goal at his mercy and then Darlington made a spectacular double save from Doyle and Finnbar Brennan.

Villa did seem to have a lifeline with Morgan Smyth taken down for a penalty that Christoper Murray tucked away a minute into stoppage time, but there was no time for a last-gasp charge as Crumlin Star advanced.

CRUMLIN STAR: A McNeill, P McConnell, C McNeill, N Hawkins, M Lyons, J McNeill, C McLaughlin (F Brennan 76), S Smyth (P McIlkenny 71), K Lynch, J Doyle, B McKervey (S McBurney 62).

Goals: C McLaughlin; K Lynch 49; A Strain (OG) 65

ABBEY VILLA: J Darlington, R Murray (J Rainey 76), C Courtney, A Strain, S Robbie, A Arthurs, C Murray, J Barnes (J Mallin 76), A McIlmail, J Wilson, K Irwin (M Smyth 71)

Goals: J Wilson 31; C Murray (pen) 90+1