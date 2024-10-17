Soccer: Cumann Spoirt an Phobail’s Corr scoops Football for All Award

Cumann Spoirt An Phobail’s Michael Corr is presented with his award by Pat Jennings

CUMANN Spoirt An Phobail's (CSP) Michael Core has picked up the regional Football for All Award at the recent McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards.

Corr was one of three winners who will now go onto contest the national award at the end of the month as he was joined by Ards FC Inclusion and Jim McCracken from Antrim & Newtownabbey Disability.

CSP's disability team was founded 10 years ago and is the first of its kind in West Belfast, going from strength to strength ever since and recently tasted success at the George Best Community Cup, an annual five-a-side cup competition for clubs catering for players with a disability.

The work that goes on to provide an outlet for those with a disability to enjoy sport and the camaraderie that comes with bowing part of a team was not lost on the players who nominated their coach for the award that was presented by Pat Jennings recently.

"It's really humbling," said Corr.

"I don't do it for awards, but the players themselves nominated me, which is nice as it shows I'm doing something right.

"We've had the full backing from the club, so myself and Eamonn Higgins are the two coaches and he is my go-to if I'm not there, so it's really nice to be recognised."

'Football for all' is more than just a slogan at Cumin Spoirt an Phobail and their results prove as disability football has gone from strength-to-strength.

Getting out onto the pitch is what all of the players love to do, so even during the off-season, Corr is constantly securing venues for them to play and develop their skills that has consistently delivered silverware in regional tournaments as-well-as the prestigious George Best Community Cup.

"I was a player and then got injured, so began coaching,” Corr explained.

“Our players are aged from 16 to 54 years of age, with disabilities from asthmatics to amputees and everything in-between, so it covers all spectrums of a disability.

“The door is always one to anyone who wants to come along. It keeps me busy."