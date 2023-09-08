Soccer: Ford FC celebrate Power NI donation

Pictured (L-R) is Tony O’Neill (Ford Football Club player), Ciaran Brown (Power NI representative and Ford Football Club player), and Gerard Mallon and Brian McCabe from the West Wellbeing charity.

A West Belfast football club has secured £300 in funding from Power NI through its long-established ‘Helping Hands’ staff sponsorship initiative.

Power NI employee Ciaran Brown nominated his local Amateur League team – Ford FC – for the financial support to help cover the cost of hosting a tournament fundraiser for West Belfast suicide prevention charity, West Wellbeing.

Organisers of the charity match want to raise awareness of men’s mental health, with all monies collected on the day being donated to the local organisation.

Commenting on the Helping Hands cash boost, Ford FC member Gary Kelly said: “On behalf of the West Wellbeing charity – and the entire Ford Football Club – I’d like to say thank you to Power NI.

“This kind contribution will play a huge part in our tournament’s success. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for and awareness of the West Wellbeing charity which provides a vital service to young people in our area. Thanks to Helping Hands we can put vital funding back into our local community.”

Power NI employee and Ford FC player Ciaran Brown said he was delighted to be able to get behind his local community and make a positive contribution to it.

“This grant will help us fundraise for a charity which is so important to young people in our area,” he said.

“West Wellbeing provides much-needed counselling services which I, my team-mates, and the neighbouring football clubs involved in the tournament, can avail of.

“With the generous Power NI donation from Power NI through its Helping Hands scheme, the tournament will be able to go ahead and raise vital funds again this year.”