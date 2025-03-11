Soccer: Hale praises teammates’ response to Michael Newberry’s passing on a day of tribute to their friend

Rory Hale had the honour of lifting the cup on Sunday INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE captain Rory Hale paid tribute to his teammates for how they have reacted in recent months to the loss of Michael Newberry and revealed that the special pre-game tribute touched the squad ahead of Sunday's final.

Newberry’s shirt was hung in the Reds dressing room pre-match and Hale made sure it was the centre of the celebrations afterwards as they continue to honour their departed colleague and friend.

“His shirt was the first thing we recognised when we got on the bus,” Hale revealed.

“NIFL put a lovely tweet up with his shirt was up and that was the first time we saw it and everyone just looked at each other and went ‘yeah’.

“We do it quite regularly. I said straight after the game on Sky Sports: you can count on your hand how many teams have a current teammate that passes away, never mind that young.

“The way that this group of young players have dealt with losing a teammate, losing a housemate has been absolutely remarkable.

“You could give them a bye-ball for a poor few games because who knows what is going on in their head, but honestly every single player has done Michael Newberry proud today. He was definitely in all of our thoughts today.”

Hale was lost for words in describing the brilliance of match-winner Joe Gormley and believes that he is an inspiration for aspiring footballers in the country.

“We talk about Joe just scoring goals, but if you watch his movement for the goal - if you were a young player growing up in Belfast or wherever and you’re not watching Joe Gormley at this minute in time - there is something wrong,” he insists.

“I know for a fact the two boys at the back are worried and it’s not because the ball is going to come in, the movement will absolutely murder them.

“That movement for the goal, he runs to go back stick, runs in front and he toe-pokes it in - it was absolutely amazing.”

The 28-year-old acknowledged that the pendulum in the game swung and felt his sliding tackle in front of the North Stand was crucial to the side regaining control after Glentoran were beginning to apply pressure in the second half.

“I think the game swung all day,” Hale reflected.

“We controlled the first fifteen, Glentoran came into it and it just continued going on.

“We definitely were (under pressure) in that period where the Glens were getting set-pieces and getting on top, and again it can just change in a second.

“Luckily, for me, it was that tackle that I celebrated like a goal, but it changed the momentum, and we got chances, and I think we dominated the last twenty minutes of the game.

“Bar that unbelievable save that Gyollai made from Joe, it wouldn’t have went into extra time – but honestly, it was a good moment for me.”