ENGLISH Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United are set to make their return in the 2026 SuperCupNI tournament this summer where they will compete to dethrone Cliftonville as the boys champions.

The Anfield Reds, who have been long-time supporters of the tournament, participate in the girls' section for the very first time joining 2024 winners and north west rivals Manchester United, who won the Globe Trophy last year.

United lost out to eventual winners Shamrock Rovers in the group stage with the League of Ireland outfit back to defend their crown this year. The Northern Ireland national team, who won the competition back in 2023, also return along with Aston Villa, who lost out to the Red Devils in last summer's Globe final.

One of Illinois' largest clubs, Chicago City, whose boys’ team made their debut in the junior section last year, return to have a crack in the girls' section. Norwegian side IL Heming make their tournament debut along with Desert Empire from California.

Manchester United will be looking to defend their Junior Girls’ title which they won last year defeating Surf Select in the final with the American side hoping to go one better this summer.

Chicago City make their Junior section debut while Kilmarnock, who appeared in the tournament for the first time last year, return.

There's plenty of Irish League representation with Cliftonville making their first-ever appearance in the Under-14 section alongside north Belfast neighbours Crusaders. Glentoran, who last participated back in 2022, make their first appearance at 11-a-side in the tournament, while regular attendees Linfield return after last appearing in 2023.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, said: "For Antrim and Newtownabbey to once again host the Girls' section of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI is an incredibly proud moment for us.

"To have such legendary clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool back again for 2026 competing alongside the Northern Ireland national team and local representatives in Crusaders, Cliftonville, Glentoran and Linfield is fantastic.

"It's great to see newcomers from America and Norway coming to Antrim and Newtownabbey making this a fantastic showcase of the global and homegrown talent the competition attracts."

Brian Hutchinson, representative of Uhlsport, said: “With a long-standing partnership with the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, Uhlsport is immensely proud to see the tournament continue to set new standards year after year.



"The strength of this year’s Girls’ section, featuring clubs of the calibre of Manchester United and Liverpool, reflects both the tournament’s growing stature globally and the rapid progression of the women’s game locally and worldwide."

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will host all 16 teams competing in the Girls’ Premier and Junior Sections with an action-packed week of football kicking off across five venues from Monday 27th July.

For ticket information, check out the SuperCupNI website.