Soccer: Local lads selected onto Centenary Shield squad

NORTH Belfast trio: Malachy Burns, Aidan Kelly and Liam McStravick will all feature in Jersey next week as they have been selected onto the Northern Ireland U18 squad for two international fixtures.

Oscar McKenna from Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock also made the 18-man squad for what is a big year for the U18 team as they seek to retain the Centenary Shield which was won in style in 2019.

This was the last time that the competition was completed having been postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.

“Games against Jersey are very useful as they give the boys their first taste of international football and are ideal preparation for the Centenary Shield campaign,” said NI U18 Schoolboy manager, Frankie Wilson.

In the Centenary Shield, Northern Ireland will be away to Scotland on March 3. Home matches against Wales and England at The Blanchflower Stadium on March 10 and March 25 follow before the final game away to the Republic of Ireland on March 31.

“It is a long season and I have invited Richard Clarke to join the coaching team,” added Wilson.

“He played in the Centenary Shield in 2003 and 2004 before gaining international honours at U21 level and he will be able to pass on that knowledge to the team.

“He is vastly experienced and has won many honours including two Irish League titles and the Irish Cup in a distinguished playing career with Omagh Town, Newry City, Glentoran, Crusaders and Ballinamallard United.”