Soccer: Newtownbreda FC Academy launches recruitment drive

Newtownbreda FC Academy, a cross-community football club in South Belfast, is excited to announce a new recruitment drive to welcome young players into its growing Academy program.

The Academy, which offers football development for boys and girls aged 6 to 10, are invited to join the thriving youth program, where fun, teamwork, and development are at the heart of every session.

The club is continuing to build a positive and inclusive environment for players of all skill levels. Whether your child is a seasoned player or new to the game, we welcome all skill levels and are eager to help them grow both on and off the pitch.

They are actively reaching out to 18 local primary schools in the area to offer children the chance to experience football in a supportive and inclusive environment. Newtownbreda FC Academy is home to five youth teams, with training opportunities that fit around busy schedules. Teams train one or two nights a week, with exciting Saturday morning match days.

The 2016 team train at the Belvoir 4G pitch on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7pm-8pm, while the remaining teams train at the same time and on the same days at Newforge Sports Complex.

Newtownbreda's coaching team, made up of licensed coaches, parents, and assistants, is passionate about developing the next generation of football stars. All staff are fully trained in NI Access and safeguarding procedures, ensuring a safe and positive environment for every child.

All abilities are welcome, from beginners to budding football stars, with the focus on having fun, whilst developing fitness and friendship.

At Newtownbreda FC Academy, children learn the value of teamwork and develop life skills in a friendly, community-driven atmosphere.

In addition to the recruitment efforts, the Academy Committee is working toward a significant milestone in its long-term vision: securing a dedicated ground for both the senior team and Academy players.

The club is being guided in this process by Andrew Molloy of Hamilton Architects and is in the early stages of forming a special ground committee that will involve local community groups.

The goal is to create a multi-purpose sports facility that can serve not only the club but also the wider community, providing a much-needed space for various sports and recreational activities that benefit all residents in South Belfast.

“We are thrilled to see the Academy grow, and this recruitment drive is a key part of that process,” said Michael Cardwell Academy Chairman at Newtownbreda FC.

“As we look towards developing a new sports hub, we are eager to engage with local schools and families, encouraging more children to get involved in football and community sports.

“The new ground is part of the club's wider plans to create a sustainable sports infrastructure that will serve as a resource for both the Club and the local community for years to come.”

The club believes the best way for children to decide if football is for them is to experience it firsthand, so are inviting new players to attend a free training session before making any commitment. It’s a chance for them to enjoy the game, meet new friends, and see if the Academy is the right fit.

If your child decides to join the Academy, they offer a competitive monthly fee of £15 per child, or £20 depending on which team you are in and if you are training one or two nights a week. This covers the cost of training equipment, pitch rentals, and match day referees—helping provide a top-notch experience for all players.











