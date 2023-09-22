Soccer opinion: Same old story for Celtic in Europe

Odin Holm is shown red in Rotterdam on Tuesday, Celtic’s second of the evening that ended any hopes of taking something from the game

IN many ways, Tuesday’s Champions League opener in Rotterdam was typical of Celtic’s European away performances over the last 15 years.

There were glimpses of promise, moments of madness, and the inevitable collapse that added another defeat to an already dismal record.

On paper, this isn’t the worst group the Bhoys could have drawn. After all, Feyenoord are the lowest ranked team in pot one. But the fans of the Dutch champions were clearly ready to be back in the Champions League following a six-year absence and set the tone with an electric atmosphere before kick-off.

The history between the two clubs – the 1970 European Cup final and sharing great players such as Henrik Larsson and Pierre van Hooijdonk, as well as Wim Jansen who went on to manage Celtic – only added to the eagerly-anticipated group stage opener.

Brendan Rodgers’ injury-depleted squad made a decent start in the first 15 minutes as they aim to improve on last season’s meagre two-point haul in the competition.

Liam Scales – lining out on loan at Aberdeen 12 months ago – didn’t appear out of place, Luis Palma made his first start and was tidy if a tad one-paced, while Daizen Maeda did what he’s good at and pestered Feyenoord’s back line with relentless pressure.

However, as sure as day becomes night, things would soon take a turn for Celtic on the road in Europe – and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

A minute before the break, Matt O’Riley gave away a needless free-kick just outside the box. Up stepped Calvin Stengs who struck the ball from 30 yards without any real venom, but it was enough to beat the shambolic defensive wall, with Kyogo moving out of the way to ensure its passage to Joe Hart.

The keeper, though, was slow to move his feet, leaving an even bigger space in his goal – and the ball actually bounced before it reached the Englishman, who couldn’t keep it out.

An awful stage in the game to concede, especially with proceedings being evenly matched to that point.

Despite the sucker-punch, there was a belief among supporters that the Hoops could still get something out of the evening. Arne Slot’s men were no great shakes, and if there was ever a place to nab a point away from home, this was it.

Unfortunately, any optimism was shot to pieces in the 63rd minute when Gustaf Lagerbielke was shown a second yellow card for giving away a penalty after his arm brushed Igor Paixao’s face.

It was an awful decision that would barely have warranted a foul anywhere else on the pitch.

Hart redeemed himself somewhat by saving the spot-kick, but with Celtic down to 10 men, they were left with a mountain to climb.

And yes, things could get worse. Just five minutes later, Odin Holm, brought on as a sub in the second half, was given a straight red for a challenge on Mats Wieffer. This decision was quite clear-cut.

The Norwegian midfielder’s foot was high and his studs were up – something you can’t get away with in the modern game.

There was now no way back and all that was left was for Feyenoord to hammer home the all-important second, which Alireza Jahanbakhsh took care of shortly after.

I’ve harked on repeatedly in this column about how underwhelmed I was by the summer transfer window.

As much as I like Hart, it was evident that an upgrade in the goalkeeping department was needed as far back as the end of last season.

Sadly, even with £72m sitting in the bank, those in charge of recruitment didn’t feel this was a priority. At such an elite level of football, your weaknesses are always exposed – and this is what happened in Rotterdam.

The manager looked to the positives after the final whistle: “What we showed in the game is that we’re going to be competitive.

“We started off really well. We looked a threat and progressed the ball well. With better decisions we might’ve had an opportunity to get in front.

“Unfortunately for us we get two players sent off. It’s a difficult level at 11 v 11. The players kept going, it was harsh on them.

“The first 60 minutes we were well in the game. The players never gave up. With one or two more coming back, it’ll hopefully put us in really good stead for the remainder of the competition.”

It is difficult to be too critical. The effort and endeavour were there, but naivety and a lack of discipline proved to be the major downfalls.

Two Premiership games stand in the way before the Bhoys have an opportunity to get their first Champions League points on the board when Lazio visit Scotland on October 4.

In the context of aiming for European football post-Christmas, this match is already massive.

But before 60,000 pack out Paradise, they must take care of business away to Livingston on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

David Martindale’s side have only claimed victory in one of their first five league games and will be hoping to take advantage of a potential European hangover.

Going from De Kuip to the Tony Macaroni is a tough ask, but many in this young side still have a lot to prove.

It was obvious that Rodgers wanted more experience brought in to navigate his way through the Champions League, i.e. to avoid situations like Lagerbielke and Holm getting sent off.

He wants to take Celtic up a level, but those in charge in the boardroom are merely content with the payday that the Champions League brings. Hey, at least the balance sheet looks great…

