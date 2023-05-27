CELTIC VIEW: No room for complacency on final day of season

IT was a case of so close yet so far on Sunday as Celtic Women narrowly missed out on clinching the SWPL title.

Despite seeing off Hearts 2-0 in Paradise, thanks to goals from Caitlin Hayes and Natasha Flint, Glasgow City scored in stoppage time at Ibrox to rob Fran Alonso’s side of a first league crown.

The blow is somewhat softened by the fact that Champions League football has been guaranteed for the ladies next season, but to have the title ripped away in such cruel fashion is a bitter pill to swallow.

Salt was even rubbed into the wounds when, for a brief moment, it appeared that Rangers had equalised in the last minute, but a free-kick had been given for a foul on City goalkeeper Lee Gibson and it was disallowed. This will probably be the only time you’ll find Celtic supporters cheering Rangers to score - a first time for everything.

However, despite the heartbreak, the Ghirls should be immensely proud of their phenomenal campaign, taking the title race down to the final seconds.

Fortunately, they still have the opportunity to conclude the season on a high in the upcoming Scottish Cup final at Hampden against Rangers.

Alonso said after the game: “I’m devastated. Record crowd again. Those people in the stadium deserve everything. I never wanted anything more than to give them the league title.

“The same for the players, they’ve been incredible this season. For me, they deserve that reward but congratulations to Glasgow City. Winning away to Rangers at Ibrox is so hard and they did it.

“When I heard the fans cheering, it was the happiest moment. I thought we were going to do it. We’ll have to get ourselves back and realise that we are second and at least we’re in the Champions League.”

Leanne Ross’ side is relentless and should be commended on sealing another title.

However, under Alonso, this Celtic squad is making tremendous strides and will go into next year confident that they can go one better.

AIR OF COMPLACENCY

Meanwhile, an air of complacency seems to have settled on the triumphant Bhoys. The lacklustre performance in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against St Mirren at home exemplified the waning intensity observed over the past month.

Curtis Main’s dominant display, securing a brace and relentlessly pressuring the defence, exposed the vulnerability of a backline that sorely misses notable absentees, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston.

Of course, the hard work has already been done and the Hoops are worthy champions, but momentum going into the Scottish Cup final in two weeks will be crucial.

Inverness won’t show up at Hampden to make up the numbers and will look for every advantage they can get to spring another upset.

To further sweeten the deal for Caley, should they lift the trophy, then they would be guaranteed European group-stage football next season, either in the Europa League or Conference League.

Managed by former Rangers forward Billy Dodds, it would be historic for the Highlanders to mix it with some of the biggest clubs in the world and boost their bank balance in a way they never thought would be possible.

ICT may be in the second tier of Scottish football but with what’s at stake for them, it’s no formality that Celtic simply have to turn up and lift the treble.

There are only two Premiership games remaining, with a trip to Easter Road against Hibs first up on Wednesday night (kick-off 7.45pm). Lee Johnson’s men are fifth in the table, two points ahead of St Mirren.

It’s actually in Hibs’ interest for Celtic to win the Scottish Cup, with a victory for the Bhoys benefitting the clubs who end the season in fourth and fifth.

Per the BBC, who have explained all the permutations, currently, third place guarantees a place in the Conference League third-round qualifiers.

The fourth-placed Premiership side would enter a round earlier as it stands. More success for Celtic would ensure everything gets nudged down.

Fourth would enter Conference League qualifying at round three and fifth gets handed a backdoor pass into the previous round.

It’s a bit of a head-scratcher and is of no real concern to Celtic fans, who will be eagerly awaiting the Champions League draw at the end of August.

The clash against Hibs, and trophy day on Saturday versus Aberdeen (kick-off 12.30pm) should be used an opportunity to get back on track after *shock horror* two games without a win.

For the vast majority of teams, they wouldn’t give it a second thought, but in Glasgow, some people tend to over-analyse the situation and look for a crisis when one doesn’t exist.

And if you know your history, you’ll find that this is how things pan out once the league is secured.

In the 03-04 season, Celtic drew two and lost one in the split fixtures, 06/07 they lost three, 12-13 it was a draw and a defeat, and the same in 18-19.

However, at the end of each of these campaigns, just as Ange Postecoglou’s side will do on June 3, they won the Scottish Cup.

Nobody is perfect at their job 100 per cent of the time, footballers and managers included.

Celtic have stepped up when it mattered domestically this season and have enough in the tank to go ballistic on Caley in this season’s final hurrah.