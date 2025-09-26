SOCCER: Magilton says Cliftonville must be prepared for Portadown challenge

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton has reiterated the importance of being prepared for the different challenges that lie ahead.

The Reds are looking to get back to winning ways after a bitterly disappointing away defeat to Dungannon Swifts. They host Portadown on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm) and will hope to learn from that Stanmore Park reversal.

Niall Currie’s Ports might sit second bottom of the table, but they registered two victories in the four meetings with Cliftonville last season and will again be a difficult challenge.

Magilton has warned his players that they must be prepared for the challenge that the Ports will provide, though he's confident they can lick their wounds and bounce back from their weekend setback.

“I’ve gone on record every week to say every team is well prepared,” Magilton insisted.

“You have to be ready for the challenges that each team provides. Saturday was another tough game for us, but we’ve got to lick our wounds.

“We’ve got to get together during the week and look forward to Portadown next week. It will be a big test for us, but a big test for them too”.

The Reds boss rued a series of opportunities that went a-begging in their Dungannon defeat and felt it was their slow start that ultimately cost them.

“We created chances, we didn’t take them,” he reflected.

“On another day, Conor Falls' chance is a great opportunity and Eric’s [McWoods'] is a great opportunity and you might be coming away with something totally different.

“In terms of effort and in terms of that courage to get back into the game, it is easy to fold, they didn't. They showed guts in the second half, but we just didn’t do enough in the first half."

Despite losing Rory Hale to a red card within the first 20 minutes, Magilton still believed his side were capable of taking something.

“It’s always difficult because they keep the ball so well here [Stangmore],” Magilton added.

“They’ve got really good footballers and it was one of those days where we had to give up possession.

“Obviously, we were numerically down a man so they pop it around, but I knew we would create chances and opportunities. It was whether or not we were capable of taking them. We did with one but we didn’t do enough for the second."

Hale will miss Saturday’s clash with Portadown through suspension, as will Jonny Addis after picking up a second yellow card late in the Stangmore encounter.