Soccer: Second half goals see Immaculata overcome Rosario

NAFL Premier Division

Rosario 1-3 Immaculata

TWO goals in the space of five second half minutes sealed the points for Immaculata over Rosario at Ulidia on Saturday.

James Haughey had given the West Belfast outfit an early lead, but Daniel Connor's strike soon after pegged them back level at the half.

Just as it seemed the hosts were getting on top, Darren Murray got the goal head had been threatening and Logan Brady made it safe soon after.

It was a lively start to this one and the visitors had the first opportunity four minutes in when Conor Hand spun and swung a boot to a break with his shot going the wrong side of the post.

Michael Allison's deliveries from the right would prove a good weapon for Rosario and on eight minutes, he swung a great ball in with Conor Murray rising and his header was tipped over by Ruairi Murray.

Four minutes later came a great chance when the ball broke off an Immaculata to Murray close in, but his shot lacked conviction and was stopped and cleared by Murray.

At the other end, Darren Murray had a snapshot that was early stopped by David Owens, but the Mac would take the lead on 15 minutes as James Haughey skipped a challenge on the right, played into the feet of Brian Kennedy and Haughey followed in to poke home.

The Roses responded well and another Allison delivery, this time from a free-kick, was met by the head of Johnny Gowdy but Murray made an acrobatic save up and over.

The equaliser would arrive in the 23rd minute as Padriag Scollay floated a ball in from the left that was nodded back into the penalty area and Daniel Connor did well to swivel and shoot past Murray.

That chances dried up a little although a Darren Murray header from Brain McCaul's inviting free-kick produced a good save from Owens, while Murray had another good chance in stoppage time, but his rising shot cleared the bar as the score remained 1-1 at the break.

Immaculata started in the second period a bit brighter with a Brian McCaul free-kick nodded up in the air but Haughey couldn't guide the ball on target from the left of goal.

Haughey then did well to intercept and float a ball onto the head of Murray, but off balance, the striker couldn't get enough purchase on it to trouble Owens.

Rosario then began to get on top as they pushed forward with more purpose, but couldn't carve out anything clear-cut with an Allison challenge at midfield seeing him drive forward and play a one-two with Conor Murray, but his dipping shot was well gathered by Adams.

Daniel Connor then sliced a volley from the edge of the box well off-target and Allison had another go from distance but his shot was too high.

Just as it seemed the Roses were getting closer, they were let off the hook at the other end as Ben McCaul clipped in from the right and although the ball was begging to be turned home, there was no Immaculata player following in.

But they didn't have long to wait to get in front at on 73 minutes, Brady's cross from the right was headed back across goal by Haughey and Murray's striker's instinct saw him follow in to stretch and turn home.

Five minutes later and it was 3-1 as Conor Hand slid a ball in from the left that was helped on by Padraig Adams into the path of Brady who coolly side footed low into the bottom left corner.

Rosario pressed for a route back into the game with Thomas Gowdy just off target with an effort on the turn, but they couldn't quite carve out the opening they needed although they did have a big shout for a penalty waved away.

Immaculata could have had another to make absolutely sure of it at the other end, but Brian Kennedy couldn't get enough on a McCaul delivery and Murray saw a shot go over when leaning back, but they had done enough to secure the three points.

ROSARIO: D Owens, M Allison, P Scollay, N McGowan, M McBriarty (S Dougal HT), D McConville, J Green, D Connor, A McBrearty (A McCamley 65), C Murray (M Donnelly 75).

Goal: D Connor 23

IMMACULATA: R Murray, D Bellew, C Hand, B Shannon, Brian McCaul, P Adams, L Brady (C Slane 88), Ben McCaul (C Dynes 80), D Murray, B Kennedy, J Haughey

Goals: J Haughey 15, D Murray 73, A Brady 78

REFEREE: Kieran Coulter