Soccer: Semi-final pairings drawn in the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup

Danielle McDowell, Crusaders Strikers, Louise McDaniel, Cliftonville Ladies, Naomi Donnan, Sion Swift Ladies and Jess Foy, Glentoran Women who will each be aiming to book a place in the final

THE two teams involved in an intense battle for the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership title will face each other when the semi-finals of this season’s Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup take place on August 27 (venues TBC).

Cup holders Glentoran Women, who are currently top of the league, and Cliftonville Ladies, just a point behind with two games in hand meet while Crusaders Strikers, who are sitting third in the league, take on Sion Swifts Ladies, currently fourth in the standings.

Cliftonville have accounted for Linfield and Lisburn Rangers on their way to the last four, while the Glens scored an impressive 7-0 win over Carnmoney Ladies in the quarter-final.

Crusaders Strikers were 8-2 winners over East Belfast Ladies, before scoring a 4-0 victory against St James' Swifts Ladies in the last eight. Sion Swifts Ladies have been free-scoring with 11-0 and 7-0 wins against Killen Rangers Ladies and Mid Ulster Ladies respectively.