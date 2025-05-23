Soccer: Swifts and Star face decisive days in their quest for respective league honours

Crumlin Star and St James' Swifts met in the Intermediate Cup final in April, but both can go onto win their respective league titles and perhaps set up a meeting for a place in the Premier intermediate Division

A scoreless draw last weekend means the destination of the Ballymena & Provincial League’s Intermediate Division honours will go to a playoff this weekend between St James’ Swifts and Strabane Athletic.

Allen Park in Antrim is the venue with a 2pm kick-off after these sides couldn’t be separated in Tyrone at the weekend with a decisive result seeing a champion crowned.

As it was, the first clear chance in the game went to St James’ when an open goal was missed in the eighth minute.

After this, it was Strabane who had the best chances, hitting the crossbar twice but at half-time it was still scoreless.

The second half saw Strabane take more of a grip in attack, but St James’ Swifts remained dangerous on the break.

Strabane thought they had won the game with a goal in the 82nd minute, only to see the referee rule it out after consulting with the linesman.

This was the last big opportunity as it ended scoreless and meant the teams are tied on 43 points and both have a goal difference of +32.

It all means they must do it again on Saturday to decide the destination of the league title and the Swifts will be hoping to make it a league and cup double, having won the McReynolds Cup a fortnight ago.

Star and Comber Rec renew rivalry

It’s also a crunch clash for Crumlin Star in their quest for the NAFL title on Saturday as they make the trip to Comber Rec for a repeat of Tuesday’s Clarence Cup final which went the way of Star by the solitary goal.

The North Belfast men suffered a bit of a setback at the weekend when they fell to a 4-3 defeat at home to Drumaness Mills, but the destination of the Premier Division title remains in their own hands.

Comber Rec is the only team which can still catch them as they sit two points adrift with a game in hand, but victory for Star at Park Way on Saturday (2pm kick-off) and another three points in their final game of the season at home to Mossley on Monday (7pm) and they will be crowned champions.

However, should they fail to pick up maximum points, then it’s advantage Comber Rec who have games at home and away to Mossley to come next Wednesday and Saturday.

Star lost the title when going down to East Belfast in a similar scenario last year, but knowing they must win with no safety net of a draw, manager Paul Trainor believes this is a better position to sharpen minds.

“We know we have to go down there and beat them, which I prefer,” he explained.

“The mindset will be to go down to win, rather than East Belfast last year when we didn't know whether to stick or twist.”