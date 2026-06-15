SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP has said that necessary measures must be taken to protect young people from harm online.

She was speaking after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed a social media ban for under-16s. The ban will take effect by spring 2027 – with Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X among the platforms affected.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna said the social media ban is "an inevitable consequence of years of failure to tackle the online wild west".

"Technology has developed at a huge pace and with it have come new dangers that have fundamentally changed the way young people live, interact and understand the world around them," she said. "All too often those concerns have been met with a shrug from tech giants and governments around the world.

“Social media has many benefits. It can bring people together, allow information to be shared quickly and in many cases create a real sense of online community. However, every day we see the darker side of social media. Bullying, abuse, disinformation, political interference and, in the most extreme cases, sexual exploitation and violence.

“For too long the owners of these platforms have refused to take responsibility and in some cases have actively profited from outrage, division and harmful content. It has been clear for some time that the harms associated with social media now outweigh many of its benefits and that meaningful intervention is required if we are serious about keeping young people safe.

“Any social media ban must be followed by proper education in our schools, support for parents and meaningful penalties for companies that allow people to act online with impunity. The SDLP will continue to engage with parents, schools and young people and ensure that their views are at the heart of decision-making around how we engage with social media and online spaces generally.”