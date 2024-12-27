Solstice Lantern Walk illuminates Bog Meadows Nature Reserve

ULSTER Wildlife celebrated a glowing success with its second annual Solstice Lantern Walk at Bog Meadows and St James Community Farm.

The magical evening brought light and laughter to the darkest day of the year, as attendees reflected on the promise of spring’s return.

The event transformed Bog Meadows into an enchanting wonderland. Guests were treated to a range of unique encounters, a busy shrew, fighting kings of old, a commanding goddess intent on stealing the light, and a fox and badger offering roast chestnuts and captivating tales.

The lantern-lit walk also featured fresh pancakes and marshmallow roasting, live harp music, and an awe-inspiring fire performance, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

Local talent shone brightly as the St Agnes’ Choir delighted audiences before the walk, and members of St Dominic’s Eco Club organised engaging activities for the evening.

Dawn Patterson, Community Engagement Project Officer with the local nature conservation charity, shared her enthusiasm for the event.

"The response to last year’s walk was incredible, so we were thrilled to secure funding from Belfast City Council to make this year’s celebration even bigger and better," she said. "It was heartening to see even more community members volunteering to bring the event to life. The music, activities, and joyful participation made it a night to remember."

For Alesha Doyle, a trainee at Bog Meadows, the event was a rewarding milestone in her career.

"This was my first time planning an event of this scale and building on last year’s success has been a fantastic experience," said Alesha.

"I love the idea of creating a moment for people to connect with nature during a time of year when we’re often indoors. I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did!"

A special highlight of the evening was the debut performance of 'Night Circus at Bog Meadows', an original composition by harpist Ursula Burns, inspired by her connection to the area.

"Bog Meadows holds a special place in my heart," added Ursula. "It was the backdrop to my school-daydreaming, looking out at the neglected bog through clouds and rain. Seeing its transformation into a vibrant inner-city oasis is incredible. Performing my harp on this cherished landscape was magical.”

The Solstice Lantern Walk beautifully captured the spirit of community and the transformative power of nature, offering a heartwarming close to the year for all who attended.