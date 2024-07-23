Soul man Feargal welcomes Anam caifé as step towards £1.3m newbuild plan

A new Irish language community café in the Whiterock area is serving up more than just capuccinos and crostinis for the Anam caifé is also the first stage of the delivery of a state-of-the-art Gaeilge hub.

And Feagal Mac Ionnrachtaigh of Glór na Móna, driving force behind the lively coffee stop, says the café's motto — 'Comradeship, Coffee and Conversation' — epitomises the community-first approach of local Irish speakers.

"‘Anam – Caifé na Carraige’ will provide high quality coffee and a welcoming space for the local community with affordable prices, friendly faces and amazing coffee," says Feargal.

Taking its name from the Irish word for soul, 'anam', the ambitious social enterprise project will create a social hub with local fresh produce at affordable prices where local residents can socialise and feel a sense of belonging and companionship in their local area.

"It's of vital importance to us that young people, including post 16 school leavers and Irish language university graduates, have opportunities for accredited training, skill enhancement and employment at Anam whilst the project also supports the Irish language community’s revival efforts."

The project also allows Glór na Móna to trial a café before work beings on their new multi-purpose community centre. At present, the new build initiative is still short of its £1.3m funds target but Feargal is confident the project will go ahead soon. Belfast City Council has already appointed a team to steward the scheme once funds are in place.

The site of Caifé na Carraige had lain derelict for 17 years and was viewed as a blight on the local community. "Glór na Móna's proposal to redevelop and regenerate this site can have a positive impact for the Upper Springfield and Whiterock community," adds Feargal. "We can’t wait to get started.”

That's a view echoed by café manager Léann Ní Chonluain.

“Here at Anam, we have created a space in which the local young people have a sense of belonging and ownership," she said. "This is for the local community and Irish speakers to come together in a social setting. It is also a heritage café and learning space which we hope will attract visitors who are keen to learn more about our area."

Thug Meon Eile cuairt ar an chaifé nua, Anam, Caifé na Carraige agus bhain muid triail as an chaife agus na cístí blasta. Tá an caifé ar oscailt ar an Aoine 9:00 go 15:00 agus ar an Satharn 8:00 go 15:00☕️🍰🧁

Scéal iomlán thíos👇 @GlorNaMona https://t.co/aD8iO0k5Dz pic.twitter.com/Fu5p9fjdAd — Meon Eile (@MeonEile) June 28, 2024

During this pilot phase, Anam will be open every Friday from 9am-3pm and on Saturdays from 8am-3pm.