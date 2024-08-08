Sound Links Block Party - Celebrating Townsend Street for Belfast 2024!

The Ulster Orchestra, Zeppo Arts and Townsend Street Enterprise Park are thrilled to announce an exciting community street party set to take place on Townsend Street on Saturday 21 September 2024 from 2pm - admission is free and everyone is welcome!

Sound Links celebrates the heritage of the area and is part of the Belfast 2024 programme, celebrating creativity and culture, funded by Belfast City Council and taking place on International Peace Day.

This vibrant outdoor event promises an unforgettable day filled with live music, bustling markets, energetic dance performances, activities for kids and delicious food offerings - there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The event finishes with a performance of three specially-commissioned new works by local composers Úna Monaghan, Rory Friers and Jamie Thompson, which will be performed at 8pm by the Ulster Orchestra.

The new pieces have been inspired by memories and stories of Townsend Street shared by members of the public, along with their hopes and aspirations for the future.

Visuals relating to the street will be projected during the performance.

For more updates on event programme timings, accessibility and how to get a free ticket for the 8pm concert, please visit www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk/townsend