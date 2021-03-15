SOUTH BELFAST: Political Representatives say Holyland needs more than a reactionary annual response to St Patrick’s Day

South Belfast elected representatives have urged everyone to abide by the current public health regulations over the St Patrick’s Day holiday and to stay at home where possible.

The Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw has said non-residents should avoid the Holyland area over the holiday in particular, saying parties would not only be a nuisance to residents but cause fears over health and safety.

“All of us have sacrificed so much during the pandemic and I urge members of the public not to risk community transmission spreading at this stage,” she said.

“The vaccination programme is making great progress and soon the most vulnerable in our society will be protected. To let down our guard now would not only risk extending restrictions, but would also put lives at risk. We all need a break, but please celebrate at home with your household or within your bubble this St Patrick's Day.

“I would like to thank young people for everything they have done to combat Covid-19. The vast majority have acted selflessly and it is a shame a few continue to tarnish others by being so irresponsible. Anti-social behaviour has been a problem in the Holyland for many years, however, recent parties have not only been a nuisance to residents but have caused genuine fears over health and safety. Despite raising this issue on behalf of constituents and working alongside others to cut down on anti-social behaviour, these parties persist.

“The PSNI and the universities appear to have stepped up their measures ahead of St Patrick’s Day, and I hope enough has been done to prevent a spike in community transmission. I would plead with anyone who is not a resident to avoid the area.

“There is a disproportionately large number of houses in multiple occupancy in the Holyland and this exasperates problems. We need a long-term solution from the Executive and not just this reactionary annual response to St Patrick’s Day.”

Echoing these calls, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey also urged people to stay away from the area.

Speaking in the Assembly chamber she said: “I’m asking any person who thinks that they want to go to the Holylands not to do so, to use their common sense and ensure that they stay away, not just for the peace of mind of residents and students who live there, but also for the wider public in terms of the pandemic that we’re trying to deal with, for the health trusts who are trying to reduce cases.

“I would echo the calls for calm and for people not to go near the area.”

Meanwhile, SDLP MP Claire Hanna has called on the First and deputy First Ministers to establish a taskforce to oversee transformation in the area.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme the South Belfast MP said: "the chronic issues that affect this area require coordinated and strategic response, as several departments and public bodies must be engaged to ensure meaningful change is delivered.

"These relate primarily to the poor quality and proliferation of houses in multiple occupation, with insufficient use of anti-social behaviour clauses by landlords or enforcement by authorities and overlap with functions of the council and PSNI.

"I repeat my call for the joint first ministers to step up and work to deliver meaningful change in the Holylands, for students and residents. Actions speak louder than words."