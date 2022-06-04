Manslaughter charge follows South Belfast altercation

A MAN has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in South Belfast last Friday night (May 27).

The victim, David Conville (34), was injured during an altercation at around 8pm in the Abingdon Drive area of the city.

He passed away in the early hours of Monday morning (May 30).

On Tuesday, Edward James Kelly (30), of Felt Street appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court to be charged with the manslaughter of Mr Conville.

He was initially accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Conville but the charge was changed to manslaughter after the victim died in hospital.

During a brief hearing the defendant was connected to the alleged offence, but no further details about the circumstances were disclosed.

Kelly did not seek bail at this stage, and was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link next month.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have reiterated an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our enquiries continue and I would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward. If you were in the area around that time on Friday and if you saw or heard anything untoward, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch. Contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1997 of 27/05/22.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers with 100 per cent anonymity on 0800 555 111 or online here.

South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole offered his condolences to the family of the victim.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has passed away after being attacked on Friday evening," he said.

"It is never easy to lose a loved one and I can only imagine what they are going through given these tragic circumstances.

“There is no place for violence within our community, this incident shows the extreme consequences attacks of this nature can have and I’d ask anyone involved in this kind of activity to stop at once and think about what they are doing. This attack has cost a young man his life and deprived a family of their loved one.

“I’d ask anyone with any information concerning this incident to come forward to police as soon as possible.”