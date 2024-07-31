South Belfast ethnic minority charity receives National Lottery funding boost

FUNDING BOOST: HAPANI has been awarded a £20,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to improve access to digital technology for young people and teach them essential skills

A SOUTH Belfast charity which supports ethnic minorities and immigrants is to benefit from a National Lottery Community Fund boost.

Horn of Africa People’s Aid Northern Ireland (HAPANI), based in Botanic Avenue has been at the vanguard of efforts to support refugees and asylum seekers here for a decade. They are one of a number of organisations in South Belfast to be awarded funding as part of an announcement of over £2 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund to provide support and services to local people across the North.

HAPANI is using a £20,000 grant over two years to upgrade their IT facilities with new computer equipment. The project will enhance their ICT courses and improve access for young people to learn essential digital skills.

Suleiman Abdulahi, Founder/Managing Director, HAPANI said: “A lot of our young people don’t have a computer, printer or Wi-Fi at home, which is needed for homework and accessing online services, so they come to us for support. Thanks to this funding we’ll be able to provide access to this technology which most of us take for granted.

“Our computer suite is very out of date, so we’ll upgrade our equipment and deliver enhanced training courses so young people can gain essential digital skills to help reach their potential.”

Christ Foundation Counselling Ministry in South Belfast is using a £16,224 grant over two years to set up a community kitchen in their new premises. The project will buy kitchen and dining equipment, and install central heating to create a welcoming space for people experiencing homelessness to access a hot meal.

Forward South Partnership is using a £10,000 grant to help run their social supermarket. The project will help to reduce the impact of food poverty on their local residents and provide access to training and employability skills, volunteering opportunities, financial advice and health initiatives.

Sólás, based on the Ormeau Road is using a £20,000 grant over one year to deliver structured summer schemes and holiday support programmes for children and young people with learning disabilities across Belfast.

The project will bring children and young people together to socialise with their peers and build confidence by exploring new spaces and learning to cope with change. The project will also provide counselling sessions for young people with complex issues to access additional support.

Street Soccer NI is using a £20,000 grant over two years to recruit and develop volunteers, some of which will have experienced homelessness. The project will provide training to give volunteers the opportunity to build their skills and work experience through working in their charity shop or running coaching sessions.

Finally, Upper Finaghy Women's Institute is using an £11,120 grant to run a one year programme of day trips, craft classes and wellbeing activities to bring local women together to build friendships, improve health and reduce isolation.