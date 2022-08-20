Uniform swap shop a boost for struggling families as school return looms

PEOPLE in South Belfast are being encouraged to donate old school uniforms to help struggling local families get ready for the new school year.

The South Belfast Pre-Loved School Uniform Swap Shop is an initiative between Foodstock Open Ormeau, Ballynafeigh Methodist Church and Ballynafeigh Community Development Association.

The group are appealing for clean school uniform items in good condition for South Belfast schools (nursery, primary and secondary).

SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown said: "We became aware that our friends in Open Ormeau were thinking the same thing so we decided to join forces and create a pre-loved uniform swap shop.

"There have been concerns about the cost of school uniforms for some time. With the cost of living, it has been brought into sharp focus and when you add all the different pieces together for schools, the stand-alone uniform and PE kit, we really see how it is drastically affecting families at this time of year.

"It puts people under severe financial burden. Uniforms, in principle, should be something that make everyone in school equal. For many families, they are excluded and marginalised.

"What we need are regulations in place which limit the cost of uniforms in the first place.

"We want to try and help ease the burden on people who are feeling the pinch when it comes to buying a uniform and also just encourage people to drop by. It's about the community spirit behind it."

You can drop off your items at Cancer Focus on the Ormeau Road from 10am to 4pm on Friday (August 19).

Ballynafeigh Methodist Church Hall will also be open from 11am to 3pm on Saturday (August 20).

If you can volunteer your time this Thursday or Friday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm to sort items and set up shop, or Saturday during the collection event to help match families up with the uniform items they need, please get in touch with the group.