SPAR Craic 10k fuelled by Tipperary Water

WITH just over one month to go until the SPAR Craic 10k, the message is simple: Register now to avoid disappointment.

Already, there are 3800 people registered and the event is expected to sell out quickly.

There is a maximum limit of 4500 runners so don’t miss the chance to be part of this exciting race – register soon and run for the craic this St Patrick’s Day.

For those taking part, their hydration will be taken care of by one of the event sponsors, Tennent’s, which will be providing Tipperary Water at the finish line.

“We are thrilled once again to be part of the SPAR Craic 10k Race with Tipperary Water,” said Jennifer Moore, Territory Account Manager, Tennent’s NI.

“We will be there on the day to rehydrate and celebrate with all the runners at the finish line. Best of luck to all those taking part.”

Thousands of runners will set off from Belfast City Hall on St Patrick’s morning, following the 10k route that finishes in Ormeau Park, part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the national saints’ day.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run.

As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

Participant numbers are capped at 4,500 this year so be sure to get your registration in early.

The early bird rate of £20 is available up until March 3, the price rising to £25 thereafter. The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by adult and written consent should be sent to organisers by parents or guardian.