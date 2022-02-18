SPAR Craic 10k: BBC personality Lynette Fay named SPAR Craic 10k race ambassador

WITH the SPAR Craic 10k now just weeks away, BBC Radio Ulster Presenter and newspaper columnist Lynette Fay has expressed her delight at becoming a race ambassador.

Originally from Dungannon, Lynette presents ‘The Lynette Fay Show’ on BBC Radio Ulster and currently lives in Belfast with her husband and daughter.

Talking about how she became involved in being an ambassador for the SPAR Craic 10k, Lynette explained that getting back on track after some big changes over the past two years has been a huge motivation.

Beginning your St Patrick’s Day with a run in the company of thousands of others in high spirits is the perfect way to kick-start the celebrations and Lynette is excited to get going, knowing her training programme will stand to her on the day.

“I used to do a fair bit of running, but between having a baby and the pandemic, I haven’t been running as much,” said the Tyrone woman.

“When I was asked to be an ambassador, I thought this is going to give me the motivation I need to do this properly, and that’s why I decided to come on board with the SPAR Craic 10k.

“I’ve signed up to be an ambassador now, so it’s made me have to get back into running, and also St Patrick’s Day is such a great day to get up and go for a run.

“It’s a lovely start to St Patrick’s Day, especially if it’s a lovely fresh morning and it’s great bouncing out of bed and getting a 10k done before you’ve had your breakfast, it’s a really good feeling.

“I’m working on my training at the moment, so that when it comes to the big day I’ll have the distance in my legs to carry me over the line.”

@LynetteFay“The race returning to the streets of Belfast would give people the opportunity to reconnect & enjoy eachothers company after spending 2 years enduring lockdowns & missing social opportunities.The return would allow the craic to return to its spiritual home in Belfast” pic.twitter.com/hZC7EanwaT — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) February 16, 2022

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this will be the event’s first full return to the streets of Belfast in two years, as the 2020 event was cancelled, and the 2021 event held virtually, with runners from across the globe, from Manchester to Manhattan taking part.

Lynette said the race returning to the streets of Belfast would give people the opportunity to reconnect with each other, and to enjoy each other’s company again, after having spent two years enduring lockdowns and missing out on social opportunities.

Also, the return would allow the SPAR Craic 10k to return to its spiritual home in Belfast with the format back to its traditional form.

“I think that in itself is going to help bring an amazing atmosphere to the day,” Lynette predicts.

“It’ll be a great feeling to be a part of it, and also to go and see some familiar faces.

“It’s called the Craic 10k for a reason. I want to do the best I can and get across the finish line, and I’d encourage people to take part, even if they don’t think they can run the whole way, they can run and walk, and have a bit of craic.

“It’s a great thing to take part in, and I think a lot of people will surprise themselves by how well they do.

“If you can and you’re able, come on down and have the craic because that’s what it’s all about.”



Pure Running

Meanwhile, Pure Running have lent their support to the SPAR Craic 10k.

The company will be celebrating being open for 17 years on the day of the race. They offer a range of products for runners, so it makes them an ideal partner and go-to for those who are signed up to run on the day.

💚CALL FOR MARSHALS 💚



Volunteer race marshals required for the SPAR Craic 10k 2022👇



All marshals will recieve:

👕T-shirt

🏅Medal

🍌Complimentary refreshement



Volunteer now 👇https://t.co/lGBzDFg9za pic.twitter.com/cA94Ks82ms — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) February 15, 2022

Pure Running are NI’s premier running and walking specialist, stocking lots of great brands including Hoka, Asics, Saucony, New Balance, Mizuno and On Running, to name a few.

They offer digital gait analysis to help you choose the perfect shoe as well as offering expert advice from the team, who are all runners. Call in and see them at 60-64 Wellington Place, call on 028 90 32 5151 or check out the website purerunning.run

“Pure Running are delighted to be sponsoring the SPAR Craic 10k in 2022,” said a spokesperson.

“We opened our running shop in the centre of Belfast on March 17, 2005 and we will be 17 years old and celebrating our birthday on the day of the run.

“We have supported SPAR Craic 10k since the first year and feel it is a fantastic event for runners to train for and run, while also marking the start of the year’s road running races.”