SPAR Craic 10k now a sell-out

ON YOUR MARKS: Aflac Northern Ireland are set for the SPAR Craic 10k

THE sold-out signs have already gone up for this year's SPAR Craic 10k, highlighting once again, if it were needed, the popularity of the event.

St Patrick’s Day may be over a month away, but due to continued popularity of the race, the capacity of over 5,000 has already been met.

This is another sign of just how the SPAR Craic 10k has established itself as an intrinsic part of not just the St Patrick’s Day festivities, but also the local race calendar.

It’s also further proof that those who have taken part in the past are keen to return and that’s not just exclusive to the runners, as for a fourth year Aflac Northern Ireland has partnered with the event as its staff join the thousands who will make their way from Belfast City Hall to Ormeau Park.

“We are delighted to return for our fourth year as a sponsor of the Spar 10k,” said Mark McCormack, Managing Director and VP of Aflac Northern Ireland.

“It’s fantastic to see our team and the local community come together for an event that champions health and well-being in such an enjoyable way.

“The growing participation year after year is a real credit to the team at Aisling Events, who have made this a standout fixture in the calendar. Wishing the best of luck to everyone involved and taking part.”

❌REGISTRATIONS ARE NOW CLOSED for the SPAR Craic10k 2025❌ pic.twitter.com/GlIrGnu4N7 — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) February 5, 2025

The SPAR Craic 10k is an inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond to Belfast’s premier urban run.

It has proven the ideal well to kick-start the St Patrick’s Day festivities with all offered a ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.