Specsavers Park Centre raises over £2,500 to sponsor a Guide Dog Puppy

SUPPORT: Gary Wilson (Fundraising Manager for Guide Dogs Northern Ireland) and volunteer Christine Gordon with Specsavers Park Centre staff Dawn O’Neill, Marcus Gault, Jayne Martin and Matthew McKenny

THE team at Specsavers Park Centre has donated £2,600 to Guide Dogs Northern Ireland, a contribution that will go towards sponsoring a guide dog puppy.

The donation will support essential services such as guide dog training, mobility support, and emotional assistance for those living with visual impairments.

Nearly two million people in the UK are affected by sight loss that significantly impacts their daily lives. Among them, approximately 180,000 individuals seldom leave their homes alone, leading to loneliness and isolation.

Guide Dogs Northern Ireland plays a crucial role in providing mobility and independence for people who are blind or partially sighted.

Training a guide dog is a comprehensive process that takes up to two years and involves a team of experts. This rigorous training ensures that guide dogs are fully prepared to become life-changing companions for those in need.

Recognising the importance of this work, Specsavers Park Centre’s fundraising will go towards sponsoring a guide dog puppy’s training, and have marked their commitment with a special visit from several guide dogs at their store on Friday, August 30.

Matthew McKenny, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Park Centre, said: "As a locally owned and run healthcare provider, it is important to us to support those causes that positively impact people in our local communities.

Matthew McKenny (Ophthalmic Director at Specsavers Park Centre) with Guide Dogs Volunteer Christine Gordon and retired guide dog Linda.

"We’re proud to support Guide Dogs Northern Ireland to help bring the essential guide dog services to those living with visual impairments in Northern Ireland, everyone deserves the chance to live a fulfilling life, regardless of their visual impairment.

"The work that Guide Dogs Northern Ireland does is incredibly worthwhile, and we at Specsavers Park Centre are excited to follow the journey of the puppy we are sponsoring, knowing the profound impact it will have on someone’s life.’

Gary Wilson, Fundraising Manager for Guide Dogs Northern Ireland, added: "We are delighted to receive this donation from Specsavers Park Centre.

"Training a guide dog is costly, and this contribution will make a significant difference in the life of someone living with a visual impairment."