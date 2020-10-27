Specsavers Park Centre remains open with safety front and centre

Specsavers in Park Centre will remain open for all eye care and hearing needs in the wake of new restrictions introduced on 16 October for at least four weeks.



Opticians and audiologists are recognised as providing essential health care services which means Specsavers will continue to keep their doors open to the public and offer a full breadth of services to the local community. These include routine eye and hearing tests, contact lens consultations, frame repairs and the sale of glasses, contact lenses, hearing aids and other products.



Specsavers has also introduced a number of ways to access them without leaving home, including RemoteCare – a free consultation service offering advice and care via video and telephone link. Glasses and contact lenses can also be bought online with a current prescription through their new e-commerce service.



PROUD TO BE DESIGNATED AS ESSENTIAL SERVICE: Matthew McKenny of Specsavers Park Centre

Optometry director Matthew McKenny says: “As an essential health service, we have provided optical and hearing care to people throughout the pandemic and we are proud to be in a position to continue to do so. Guaranteeing the safety and wellbeing of our customers and our colleagues is our main priority, so we have adapted our ways of working and are adhering to strict government guidelines.”



These include restrictions on the number of customers allowed in store at any one-time, social distancing, and contactless instead of cash payments, where possible.

Keeping in line with government recommendations, Specsavers staff use personal protective equipment (PPE), wear face masks and gloves during tests, and all testing equipment and frames are thoroughly sanitised before and after each use. Customers are also asked to request an appointment in advance by phone or online through the Specsavers website to help manage social distancing.



To find out more information or to request an appointment visit the Park Centre Specsavers website or phone 028 9026 8680.