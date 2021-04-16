MUSIC: Spring has sprung with more gig dates announced in a week of colourful vibes

WITH the million mark passed for Covid-19 vaccinations and rumblings of the Executive allowing the re-opening of public houses with outdoor seating, the march to normality for the arts and the creative sector continues.



Just in time too, with tour announcements from folk songwriter Dani Larkin and pop group Wild Youth (amongst others) emerging in recent days.

Promotional powerhouses MCD and Aiken promotions, along with their associates Shine and Singular Artists, have seen an uptick in activity and support in recent days – and in my experience, when companies like these go public with announcements, it's usually the precursor to further, larger announcements.