Springhill Massacre inquest scheduled for February

THE opening of the Springhill/Westrock Massacre inquest has been set for the 20 February 2023.

The inquests into the deaths of Margaret Gargan (13), John Dougal (16), David McCafferty (15), father-of-six Patrick Butler (38), and local parish priest Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42) were directed by the then Attorney General John Larkin back in 2014. However, the case has been beset by delays ever since.

Addressing the first pre-inquest review hearing, His Honour Judge Rafferty QC said that the relatives of those killed were “understandably anxious” about the progress of the case and hinted that he wishes for the case to reach an advanced stage before the British Government's legacy bill is due to come into effect on 1 May next year.

The hearing heard how the Legacy Inquest Unit (LIU) had received a number of files with proposed redactions which should take around six weeks to review.

His Honour Judge Rafferty QC heard that both the BBC and ITV had been approached and while the BBC do not hold any relevant material to the inquest, ITV have said that they hold some potentially relevant material and the judge directed that they identify and provide this material for the purpose of the inquest.

The pre-inquest review hearing was told that 122 potential civilian witnesses had been identified with 39 of those being deceased. 83 of those identified will be considered in due course.

Today we are asking everyone for your thoughts and prayers for the Springhill/Westrock Massacre families as we head into our preliminary hearing at 2pm. Our main goal is to have an inquest date listed at the earliest possibility. #IStandWithTheSpringhillMassacreFamilies pic.twitter.com/v987NHDjFJ — SpringhillWestrock72 (@SprinWestrock72) September 7, 2022

His Honour Judge Rafferty QC reminded the hearing that he had issued an appeal for witnesses to coincide with the fiftieth anniversary of the killings and that a number of people had come forward.

He reiterated his appeal and asked for anyone with relevant information to contact his team as soon as possible and to come forward and make a witness statement.

The hearing was also told that 46 potential military witnesses had been identified, 11 of whom are now deceased. Questionnaires had been issued to those who have been traced and responses have been received.

Commenting on today’s hearing Pádraig Ó Muirigh, who represents the Dougal, Butler, McCafferty and Gargan families said: "Today’s decision by the Coroner to list the inquest to commence on 20 February 2023 is a significant development for these families.

"It is now over 50 years since these tragic events and there has never been a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the deaths of their loved ones.

"The truth about what happened on the 9th July 1972 has been buried for over 50 years. These brave families have had to use the inquest system to excavate the truth. We have seen as recent as yesterday, with the Stephen Geddis findings how the inquest system can deliver a measure of the truth, even many decades after the events."

Mr Ó Muirigh said that the disclosure process, the engagement of forensic experts to review the available evidence and the opportunity for family legal representatives to examine witnesses through the inquest process allows the courts to arrive at proper narrative findings.

"It is no coincidence that the British Government have sought to end the legacy inquests as they have been shown time and time gain that they can work for families," he continued.

"The Springhill Westrock families call on all those parties to the inquest and any witnesses, civilian or military, to co-operate with the Coroner to ensure there is no further delay in this matter proceeding."

The next pre-inquest review hearing is scheduled to take place in early October.

Any individual who was in the area at the relevant time or who may have relevant information is requested to contact Elaine Robson, Legacy Inquest Unit using the contact details below:

Legacy Inquest Unit

Lady Chief Justice’s Office

1st Floor, Laganside House 23-27 Oxford Street

Belfast

BT1 3LA

Telephone: 028 9044 6835 Email: legacy@courtsni.gov.uk